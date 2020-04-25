The DeRidder Police Department is warning residents about a new phone scam that has been circulating across the country.

The DPD posted the following on their Facebook Page:

“Law Enforcement around the nation are receiving complaints of a threatening phone call from the IRS, Department of Justice, and other Government agencies. The caller will want your personal information to ‘take care of the situation’, but will use that information to make fraudulent purchases or activity using your identity. This is just one scam the criminals are using to get your personal information for Identity Theft, leaving you a victim.”

The DPD posted a transcript of a voicemail message left by one of the scammers. The scammer fraudulently threatens the victim with jail time if they do not comply. Anyone who comes into contact with one of these scammers is advised to not engage with them and to contact the authorities immediately.