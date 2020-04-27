IBERVILLE PARISH- State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating the circumstances surrounding a weekend residential fire involving one death in Plaquemine.

About noon on Sunday, April 26, the Plaquemine Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 58000 block of W W Harleaux Street. Firefighters located a male occupant near a window in the home’s living room. The badly burned man, believed to be the 63-year-old homeowner, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Iberville Parish Coroner’s Office.

After an assessment of the scene and collecting witness statements, deputies determined the fire originated on the stove in the kitchen. At this time, while an exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, deputies believed unattended cooking was a contributing factor. Also at this time, investigators have not been able to locate any working smoke alarms.

As this investigation continues, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning wants to remind families about simple cooking safety tips including never leaving cooking unattended and never cooking while tired, distracted or under the influence. The SFM would also like to reiterate the importance of working smoke alarms in giving residents critical seconds to escape a fire unharmed.

“Check your smoke alarms before you lay your head down tonight to ensure you and your family is being protected,” said Browning, “If you don’t have smoke alarms, get them as soon as possible. And if you can’t afford them, our Operation Save-A-Life program can help. Visit our website, lasfm.org, for more information.”