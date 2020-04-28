The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has sadly reported the third COVID-19 related death in Beauregard Parish. The death was reported over the weekend and no information about the deceased has been released at this time.

As of this writing, the LDH has reported over 26,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, with 36 positive cases reported in Beauregard Parish. In neighboring

Calcasieu Parish, there are 369 positive cases with 27 deaths reported. In Vernon Parish, there are 16 positive cases and two deaths. In Allen Parish, there have been 87 positive cases and nine deaths.

On a positive note, the LDH has also reported that approximately 17,303 people have recovered from the virus.

Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 15, and the public is advised to continue combating the spread of the virus by staying home, avoiding crowds of more than 10 people, and practicing social distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control advise that citizens should continue to implement the following

mitigation practices when it comes to slowing the spread of the virus:

● Clean your hands often

● Avoid close contact

● Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

● Cover coughs and sneezes

● Clean and disinfect all frequently touched surfaces

For more information on mitigation and virus prevention methods, citizens are directed to log on

to cdc.gov/coronavirus. For more information on the number of cases in Louisiana, citizens are

also directed to log on ldh.gov/coronavirus.