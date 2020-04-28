The Vernon Parish School Board released final grading procedures for the 2019-2020 school year for grades K-11 and grade 12.

The Governor’s proclamation to close schools for the remainder of the year has led to many questions regarding final grading, the procedures vary for K-11 and Grade 12 Students.

Grading procedures for Grade 12:

1. Please use the district provided fillable grade sheet to enter your student names.

2. You will calculate an average for each student using the 1st-4th six weeks grades divided by 4. This average will be put in the first column on the grade sheet.

3. You will then need to contact each student's parent/guardian and let them know what the student's grade in your class will be. You will then need to let them know that the students can complete a grade recovery packet in order to raise their average one letter grade. a. Packets will be posted online. b. If there is no internet, seniors can pick up their packets from the school on April 28th. Packets will be distributed curbside at the school. Seniors will return their completed packets back to the school in the designated drop off box on May 5th.

4. If the student completes the packet, write yes in column 2 on the grade sheet and

increase the average in column 1 by one letter grade and put that grade in column 3.

5. If the student does not complete the packet, write no in column 2 on the grade sheet

and put the average from column 1 in column 3.

6. Partial completion of the packet does not receive credit.

7. The packet is not to be graded for accuracy just completion.

8. SPED and 504 that have an F average will be awarded their credit through an SBLC

decision. They may complete the credit recovery packet if the parent/guardian requests it.

9. If a SPED/504 student has a “D" or better average will follow the same procedure as

regular education students. If they need help with the credit recovery packet, special education teachers should make themselves available through email or phone for these students.

Final grading procedures for students grades K-11 are as follows:

1. Please use the district provided fillable grade sheet to enter your student names.

2. You will calculate an average for each student using the 1st-4th six weeks grades divided

by 4. This average will be put in the first column on the grade sheet.

3. You will then need to contact each student's parent/guardian and let them know what

the student's grade in your class will be.