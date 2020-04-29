Vehicles lined up along North Coolidge Avenue in Gonzales. As the cars slowly paraded in front of the St. Theresa School campus, members of the faculty gleefully waved and shouted out to their students and their families.

Even a playful pup barked in approval.

The “We Miss You” event brought students and teachers back together again after weeks of coronavirus quarantine. Meanwhile, in Prairieville, the St. John Primary School faculty greeted students in similar fashion.

St. Theresa Principal Christine Musso happily greeted students and their families as they passed one after the other. She said the faculty missed the students so much, they wanted to organize an event to reunite everyone.

“We contemplated how best to accomplish this. We thought it would be so much better to have them drive by. They can see us, and we can see them,” Musso said as she snapped photos of the families in their vehicles.

Not being able to have the school campus open and to walk the halls has been tough on everyone, she said.

“It’s good to see you!” Musso exclaimed as a car approached her spot in the line of educators. “Thank you for coming!”

She pointed out that the evening was made extra special considering how many teachers attended the event.

“You’re better teachers than mama is!” one mom said from a passing SUV.

Another passing comment came moments later: “We’ve changed our minds about home school…”

“I want to run up and give hugs, but we can’t do that right now,” said Musso, who has been an educator for 40 years. “It’s difficult to wake up in the morning and not come to school and see everyone.”

The crowd enjoyed a hearty laugh as a dad expressed his opinion.

“It’s just the right amount of school work,” he said with a smile. “We don’t need anymore!”