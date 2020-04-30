A Denham Springs woman, injured in a house fire last week, has died at an area hospital.

About 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24, Livingston Parish Fire District No. 4 responded to a house fire in the 12000 block of Alysha Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters located two female occupants on the outside of the structure. One female, 67, was suffering from severe burn injuries while her daughter, 48, was suffering from minor burn injuries to her hands. Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, April 29, the 67-year-old occupant succumbed to her injuries.

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies learned the victim was living with and being cared for by her daughter and son-in-law. Witness statements indicated the victim was left alone in a recliner in her bedroom for a few minutes, and when her daughter returned to the room, flames covered the woman and the chair. The daughter then pulled her mother out of the chair and house, extinguished the flames on her mother, and called 911.

After an assessment of the scene and considering witness statements, deputies determined the fire was the result of improper smoking practices.

“Our deputies see smoking-related fires far too frequently across our state and they shouldn’t because these fires are completely preventable,” State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “First, if you’re going to smoke, aim to do so outside of your home. Second, don’t smoke if you’re tired or under the influence. Lastly, make sure your smoking materials are properly discarded and stored away from the reach of children.”

The SFM would also like to reiterate the importance of working smoke alarms in giving residents critical seconds to escape a fire unharmed.