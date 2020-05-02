Walmart is one of the largest employers in America, and Walmart was among the first businesses to make changes to adjust to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Since the pandemic began, Walmart stores have implemented initiatives to increase customer safety.

Stores have adjusted hours, introduced crowd metering, provided masks and gloves to associates, and promoted social distancing policies all in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. Walmart has also been working to add jobs and give bonuses to associates.

Chief People Officer Donna Morris recently discussed how Walmart is meeting these goals during this time of crisis.

“We’ve seen firsthand our associates’ unwavering focus to take care of customers and members while providing a vital service to communities during this time,” said Morris “In this unprecedented period of time, we have made several commitments focused on our associates and wanted to provide an update on our progress.”

Walmart is reporting that they have met their goal of hiring 200,000 more employees at stores across the country. Morris expressed her pride in Walmart’s ability to provide jobs for hardworking Americans in a time when many are out of work.

Morris said: “We are humbled to be able to give an opportunity to so many Americans to work, often serving as a bridge for employment, while helping Walmart better serve customers during this time of increased demand.”

In addition to meeting their hiring goals, Walmart has paid out nearly $365 million in bonuses to associates in stores nationwide. Bonuses included both a special cash bonus and an accelerated quarterly bonus.

“We appreciate everything our associates are doing to serve our customers and communities,” Morris said. “They’re truly making a difference.”