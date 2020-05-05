The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Animal Control is open again for adoptions. The pandemic forced BPSO to hold off on adopting out animals in their care.

“I'm very excited about adoptions being back open. These dogs deserve a chance at a home!” Krista West, Animal Control Officer, said.

The Beauregard Parish Animal Control is responsible for picking up dogs in the parish outside of city limits.

All dogs that are picked up and not owner surrendered are subject to a 7-day stray hold.

The BPSO Animal Control Facebook Page, “Beauregard Parish Sheriff Animal Control”, shares images of dogs that have been found as well as images of dogs that are available for adoption.

The BPSO Animal Control is open from 8-5 Monday through Friday, adoptions take place between 4-5 pm, the shelter is located at 412 Bolivar Bishop Dr. DeRidder.

“As far as helping, people should share Facebook posts. Get their (the dogs) faces out there,” said West.