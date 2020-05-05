The COVID-19 global pandemic has caused a large employer in Southwest Louisiana to cease operations indefinitely. On May 2, The Georgia Pacific Lumber Facility in DeQuincy announced that they will “cease operations” according to the company.

Georgia Pacific released the following statement regarding the news:

“We will cease operations at our lumber facility in DeQuincy, Louisiana, in the next 60 days due to overall market conditions. This difficult decision will affect 188 of our hardworking employees. The current pandemic has put a strain on all construction markets, causing a severe change in forecasted future demand for lumber. We appreciate the dedicated service of our DeQuincy employees. The decision to close this facility is not a reflection on their efforts and we will maintain this facility in an ‘idled’ state in hopes the market for lumber increases.”

The DeQuincy Georgia Pacific lumber facility is known for producing dimensional lumber. In addition to lumber, Georgia-Pacific is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of pulp, tissue, and paper products.