Vernon Parish – Friday afternoon, a single-vehicle crash killed a man from DeRidder, LA. He was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash took place on LA Hwy 10, which involved a 1998 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 78-year-old James Paul George. The Toyota was westbound on LA Hwy 10 when George lost control, exited the left side of the roadway and impacted a structure.

As a result of the crash, George was pronounced dead. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most important decisions that a motorist can make. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 15 fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in 17 fatalities.