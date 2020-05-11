Ascension Parish Department of Public Works announced today that there will be intermittent road closures on Roddy Road between Cannon Road and Black Bayou Road (La. 934) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Monday, May 18, through Thursday, May 21. This closure is needed to perform clearing of trees on each side of the roadway.

Northbound traffic can detour by turning right on Cannon Road, then left on She Lee Drive, and left on Black Bayou Road. Southbound traffic can use the same routes. Please use caution when driving through all construction areas. To learn more about this and other Ascension Parish road projects, visit www.MoveAscension.com.