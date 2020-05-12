While most of the world has come to a standstill, crime and the justice system have continued to operate, but in a very different style.

Judge Kerry Anderson and Judge Martha O’Neal as well as District Attorney James Lestage, assistant District Attorneys and defense lawyers have all put on a united front to keep our local courts moving.

When the stay at home order was issued, local courts were told to try and hold as many hearings via teleconference as possible. Only in emergencies should in-person hearings be held.

“When we built the new courthouse, we built it ready to meet the needs of a teleconference system,” Judge Martha O’Neal said.

Since the pandemic, local judges have moved as much as they can to video and telephone conferencing.

As of this writing, civil cases are being held via skype, as well as hearings on other cases. The courts are taking pleas by video to keep moving the docket. Jury trials are currently on hold until July.

“Our docket is going to be extremely backed up, especially when it comes to criminal jury trials. The Supreme Court has precluded us from having any jury trials until July,” O’Neal said. “We have extended the current Grand Jury until July in hopes that we can pick a new one for the upcoming trials.”

Juvenile matters have been a stand out issue during these strange times. O’Neal shared that Juvenile matters, as well as Department of Children and Family service cases, are considered emergency cases. Sometimes, the people involved with these cases do not have access to video conferencing, so they must appear in person.

Judge O’Neal went on to say they try to get as many of the people involved who can video in to do so, but in some cases, in-person hearings must be held.

Judge O’Neal described her new normal for the Beauregard Daily News.

“We still get up each morning and go to the courthouse and put on our robes. Now, we get everyone to call in via Skype. The only people in my courtroom are me, my court reporter and my bailiff,” O’Neal explained.

“Our courtrooms are large enough that we are all more than six feet away from each other,” O’Neal said.

It has become a balancing act for Judge O’Neal, as she described one hearing she presided over recently.

“I had four attorneys, two caseworkers and my minute clerk on video. Two biological parents who lived remotely on speakerphone and another parent on my own phone on speaker,” O’Neal shared.

“The court reporter is amazing, because she is able to record through all of this. It takes a while to get everything set up going but it’s important that we work through this,” O’Neal said.

For those cases that do require in-person hearings, there is a protocol for entering the courthouse. People are allowed in one by one unless it's a child and a parent.

People alert the courthouse to their arrival and then they are asked to wait in their cars until it is their turn to come into the courthouse. When it is their turn to enter, they enter through the backdoor where they must wash their hands and have their temperature taken. People are required to wear a mask.

The Judges are also recommending attorneys get together and discuss cases before they are taken to the judge. The hope being that a resolution can be reached without having to take it to the courts.

“We do want to unduly hinder an individual’s right to freedom by keeping them incarcerated, but at the same time, we cannot simply throw out our criminal law and procedure because we also still have the obligation of the safety of our community,” explained O’Neal.

COVID Courts are the product of new ways of cooperation between every level of the local justice system.

“Court nowadays requires more cooperation by the attorneys. It requires the attorneys and judges to look at their cases further in advance than usual to get things ready and scheduled,” O’Neal said.

Judges have taken a $2,000 pay cut during this time, but O’Neal says the judges are and will continue to work, “We took this job to help our community, and we hope to continue doing so.”

Judge O’Neal said so far all of her colleagues have risen to the occasion of making this new way a life workable for all involved.