

Scott McKay, publisher of the internet political newspaper, The Hayride, and recent fiction author, will be the featured speaker at the May Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 21, at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet; Noon. – Event) A veteran of sports and political journalism and punditry, Scott McKay’s writings have appeared in a number of national online publications and he is currently a contributor to The American Spectator. Most often he examines the conservative movement’s relationship with the Republican Party, the effect of modern environmentalism on our economy, particularly with respect to energy issues, and the civilization conflict between Western countries and radical Islam. In 2019 McKay branched out into fiction with Animus: A Tale of Ardenia, the first of four books in the Tales of Ardenia series. 2020 Republican candidates are welcome to meet and greet with guests! Cost for the lunch is $22 (Choice of three entrees), collected at the door (checks and cash preferred but we do accept credit cards). The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP: 225-921-5187 or e-mail: ARWrUS@aol.com