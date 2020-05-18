Ascension Parish Library will resume curbside pickup on May 19.

Dear Ascension Parish Library Community:

Ascension Parish Library will resume curbside pickup on May 19. The hours and instructions are as follows:

Donaldsonville Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.; Sat 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Dutchtown Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.; Sat 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Galvez Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.; Sat 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Gonzales Mon-Sat 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Patrons can request items through the hold system in the library card catalog or by phone.

Staff will call the patron and let them know when the items are ready at the pickup location.

Patrons will call the pickup location when they arrive.

Staff will place the materials outside the front door.

Patrons will then be allowed to approach and pick up the items.

Book drops will be open for you to return items starting May 18.

At this time, late fees will not be charged.

APL will be closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.

Returned items will be quarantined for three days. As holds become available, patrons will be notified. All Ascension Parish Library locations will reopen to the public on June 1 with regular hours. For the health and safety of our staff and patrons our libraries have been professionally sanitized. We will be following the state’s recommended guidelines for occupancy and social distancing. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. We look forward to welcoming you back into the library.

Jennifer Patterson, Library Director