Alnata Dione Bradford, instructional leader of Parkway Elementary School in Vernon Parish was selected as a 2021 Louisiana State Principal of the Year semifinalist.

Bradford is the proud daughter of Stacy and Alanna Bradford; two Louisiana educators who share a combined total of 65+ years of teaching experience.

Her parents instilled in each of their five children the importance of faith, love, and education. “There is a young woman, who lives in a state shaped like a shoe ("The Boot"). She was afforded the opportunity to help many children and teachers grow, and so that's what she set her heart to do,” said Bradford.

Bradford began as the assistant principal of Parkway in 2016, and was appointed principal in 2017.

The school houses 580 students in Grades 1-4, and is over 90% military affiliated, on average, Parkway can expect to gain or lose 5-7 students monthly due to military deployments or station reassignments.

Despite the challenges of a transient population, Bradford remains resilient and ensures that notable learning impact is made for all students.

She states, "Excellence is a habit at Parkway Elementary. So then, our shared vision is that, Everybody must grow. Everyone can learn. Everyone is loved. Everybody is held accountable." Under her leadership, Parkway was recognized as an “A” school in 2017 as well as recognized last year as a Louisiana “Top Gains” school with 10.1 growth points and was also honored for receiving the most growth in the district with an SPS increase of 9.6 points.

Previously, Bradford taught 3rd grade at West Leesville Elementary for 15 years.

She received her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Southern University A&M College and her Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from McNeese State University.

Ms. Bradford says she feels blessed, excited, and humbled to be named as a state semi-finalist. She hopes to use this opportunity as a platform to promote teacher empowerment and student equity throughout our nation's classrooms.

Vernon Parish and all of the students you have shaped and impacted are lucky to have an educator like you.