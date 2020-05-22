At the May 21 Council meeting, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed the week of May 17 through 23 as Ascension Parish Public Works Employees Week.

“Ascension Parish Public Works employees are professionals who focus on infrastructure, facilities and services that are vitally important to the public health, high quality of life, and the well-being of the people of Ascension Parish,” Cointment said in the proclamation. He especially praised them for the efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic lock down.

“Ascension Parish Public Works employees have been on the job, in harm’s way on the front lines, working for the people: doing drainage work, keeping ditches clean and flowing, paving and repairing roadways, operating pumping stations, keeping buildings operating and functional, and anything else they were called upon to do,” he said. “Ascension Parish Public Works employees are always on call, prepared to respond to any emergencies in a moment’s notice at any time of the day, and work around the clock until the emergency has passed.”

Cointment chose to recognize the workers during this week because it coincides with National Public Works Week in the United States, and he said it is only right and fitting that the Parish of Ascension should at the same time honor its own Public Works employees to assure them they are valued and appreciated.