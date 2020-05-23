The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report in relation to a shooting at approximately 11:31 p.m. on Thursday, May 21st, 2020.

Deputies responded to an area medical facility where they learned that a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at the facility via a personal vehicle.

Deputies spoke to a witness who indicated that she and the injured male subject traveled to a residence on Cooper Church Road which she indicated was the location of the shooting.

The witness indicated that the injured male, later identified as Tarrance “Tank” Sims, age 33 of Leesville, had exited the vehicle and walked towards the front door of the residence while she remained in the car.

The witness stated that a male and female subject exited the residence and some type of altercation ensued.

The witness stated that she saw the residents of the home with firearms and she saw Sims stagger before he walked back to the vehicle.

Sims attempted to drive away from the residence but told the witness that he couldn’t breathe just prior to losing consciousness.

The female was able to take control of the vehicle and travel away from the residence where an acquaintance got into the vehicle and drove to an area medical facility.

Deputies traveled to the residence where they located and identified Annette Griffin, age 57, Kimberly Casper, age 33, Robbey Swank, age 45, and Maurice Glover, age 49, all of Leesville.

Deputies took into evidence one .22 rifle as well as a pneumatic pellet rifle from the subjects at the scene.

Deputies secured the scene and all of the individuals were transported to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives prepared a search warrant for the residence and traveled to the location to process the scene.

Detectives also conducted interviews with all of the witnesses and subjects located at the residence.

During the course of the search warrant Detectives located illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, a pellet handgun as well as ammunition.

Medical personnel contacted Detectives and advised that Mr. Sims had succumbed to a fatal wound suspected to have been inflicted with the pneumatic pellet rifle.

Detectives charged Robbey Swank with one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine, one count of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Methamphetamine), and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Annette Griffin was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic (Marijuana), one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

Kimberly Casper was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A detainer for the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole was placed on Casper.

Maurice Glover was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic (Marijuana), and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bond has not been set and all subjects remain in the VPSO jail. The investigation is ongoing.