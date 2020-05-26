City of Donaldsonville leaders and dignitaries joined together for a dedication ceremony on Memorial Day.

Following a brief procession from Donaldsonville City Hall to the veterans memorial monument in front of the Ascension Parish Courthouse in Louisiana Square, Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sulllivan led the ceremony.

The Mayor said Memorial Day is a time for everyone to reflect on the sacrifices of those who have given their lives for their country.

“Many of you have served or have loved ones who have served, and I know today holds particular significance for you, along with our federal, state, parish, and city leaders, our staff, and citizens,” Sullivan said.

A moment of silence was observed for the men and women who have lost their lives in service of their country. Taps was also played in their honor.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies then placed a memorial wreath at the monument.

“For more than 200 years, the City of Donaldsonville has constructed monuments such as this one to commemorate our nation’s fallen heroes. While we were unable to host the event the city and our local community partners had planned to celebrate this Memorial Day, I felt it was critically important that we pay our respects,” Sullivan said.

A brief prayer followed for the military members.

“Please also remember that while there are many uncertainties in our world today, what will never change is our commitment to honoring those who have given everything to keep us safe. We owe our fallen heroes nothing less,” he said.