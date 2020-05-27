Recently, the Baton Rouge area Division I-II All-Metro team was released and seven Ascension Parish girl's soccer players made the squad.

Girl’s soccer players from the parish have already been named to the all-district, All-Parish and All-State teams. Now, it’s time for them to receive All-Metro honors.

In addition to the players, an area coach was also honored. Longtime St. Amant head coach Joleigh Hartman was named the All-Metro Coach of the Year.

Hartman, a former Lady Gator player, led St. Amant to a 15-6-2 regular season that culminated in a district championship.

The Lady Gators cruised past Sulphur, 5-0, in the opening round of the playoffs, before being eliminated by sixth-seeded C.E. Byrd in round two.

Hartman has gone 100-60-20 as St. Amant’s head coach. She led them to the state semifinals for only the second time in school history back in 2017.

Hartman has had a busy offseason. In addition to being named the All-Metro Coach of the Year, she has also been named the District 4 Coach of the Year and the Ascension Parish Coach of the Year.

Three of her Lady Gator players made the All-Metro first team.

Senior Blythe Babin made the squad. Babin scored 27 goals during the season and dished out 16 assists.

She was also named the District 4 MVP and the Ascension Parish MVP. Babin was the only girl’s first-team All-State selection from the parish.

Joining Babin on the All-Metro squad was junior center midfielder Rachel Cretini. Cretini scored 16 goals and piled up 48 assists. She was also first-team all-district and first-team All-Parish.

Finally, freshman forward Nya Bridgewater made the All-Metro squad after scoring 20 goals and dishing out 14 assists.

Bridgewater was also first-team all-district and All-Parish.

Dutchtown had two players make the All-Metro first unit.

The Lady Griffins went 12-5-2 during the regular season and finished as the district runners-up.

Once in the playoffs, Dutchtown rolled past H.L. Bourgeois, 4-0, in the opening round, but in round two, they fell to eighth-seeded Lafayette.

Making the All-Metro team for the Lady Griffins were seniors Alyssa Abbott and Delaney Zybko.

Abbott is a center midfielder that was also named the District 4 Offensive MVP, and she was the only other female player from the parish to make the All-State squad. She was a second-team selection.

She is a UL-Lafayette signee.

Zybko is a forward that scored 15 goals this past season. She was also named first-team all-district and All-Parish.

East Ascension faced some struggles this year, but they still landed two players on the All-Metro first team.

The Lady Spartans finished the regular season with a 6-9-2 record and missed out on the playoffs.

Making the All-Metro squad for East Ascension were senior forward Melisse Speligene and freshman goalkeeper Hannah May. May made more than 30 saves against district opponents.

Both players also made the all-district and All-Parish first teams.

St. Joseph’s Academy’s Madison Corey was named the All-Metro team’s Outstanding Player.