The Vernon Parish Library will begin their annual Summer Reading Program on June 1, 2020. The Summer Reading Program gives children and teens the opportunity to grow and expand through reading while also having fun.

The program is for children between the ages of 3-5 and grades K-12.

For any questions regarding the Summer Reading Program, please contact the Vernon Parish Library.

Due to the unfortunate circumstances of the COVID-19 virus and per the orders of the governor, our Summer Story Hour Program will be cancelled.

However, children can still select reading materials from a wide variety of resources (the Vernon Parish Library, OverDrive, Hoopla, Tumblebooks, etc.).

The Library staff hopes that all have a safe and happy summer and is looking forward to seeing everyone this summer.