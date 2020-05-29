Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Reshide Alonzo Wooden, 23, of 302 Mulberry Street, Donaldsonville, and Raven R. Harris, 33, of 708 W. Fifth Street, Donaldsonville, in connection with a traffic stop late Thursday night.

Deputies on patrol assignment observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a stop. Upon doing so, deputies identified the driver as Reshide Alonzo Wooden and one passenger, namely Raven R. Harris.

During the interview process, deputies noted several indicators that were suspicious of illegal drug activity.

Deputies obtained consent to search the vehicle and during that process, did seize a significant amount of marijuana.

Reshide Alonzo Wooden was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Speeding Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Raven R. Harris was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Both Reshide Alonzo Wooden and Raven R. Harris remain incarcerated pending bond hearings.