Less than a month before he begins his third term in office, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi looks ahead with optimism.

A $17.7 million budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, has allowed his office to increase salaries for deputies, upgrade equipment and focus on advancements in technology.

“We’ve been very fortunate,” Stassi said.

Expiration of a 10-year tax exemption from Shintech helped the sheriff’s office, along with the school system and various entities in the parish.

The upgrade in the radio system figures as one of the biggest advancement for the office.

As part of the improvements, the system now allows communication with all deputies through one circuit.

It comes down to safety of officers, something that has become a bigger issue for law enforcement nationwide in recent years.

As one improvement in communication, one press of a button will allow a deputy to notify the department if they are in danger.

“They don’t even have to say a word, and it has people on the way,” Stassi said.

The purchase of the system came from revenue generated by traffic citations along Interstate 10, as well as other office-generated revenue. It did not involve grant money.

The advancement comes at a time when law enforcement is under greater scrutiny than ever, based on incidents as the killing of George Floyd by Officer Derek Chauvin on May 25 in Minneapolis.

It should never come down to the actions of an officer or deputy, Stassi said.

“We constantly train our people to make the right choices, and they should know these days that someone may be watching,” he said. “You could be in the middle of a cane field at midnight and someone may get you on video.

“Everything is under extreme scrutiny,” Stassi said. “There are very few bad apples, but they need to be kept out of the barrel.”

IPSO also purchased new bulletproof vests for deputies, which were made possible through a grant from the Pennington Foundation.

The pay raises will be based on rank and time in the office, but Stassi hopes a new procedure will help retain deputies.

“For the first time, everything is on a pay scale,” he said. “A deputy can look on the check and see what they will make thirty years from now.

“A lot of people who had many years of service did not get what they should’ve gotten,” Stassi said. “This rights that wrong.”

Stassi consulted St. James Parish Sheriff Willy J. Martin on how to carry out the plan.

It was the right move for several reason, Stassi said.

“St. James mirrors our parish, even to the percentage of racial demographics, and like us, it’s a big petrochemical corridor,” he said. “Plus, with Martin, we’re talking about a 28-year sheriff over there, so I bounced a lot of stuff off of him.”

The upgrades come at a time when law enforcement has grown far more technological.

Much of it involves video and DNA testing, all at a time when the rate of violent crime has steadily increased.

Cross-training has become a big part of the process, but it may also put younger deputies in a more important role.

“A lot of the young guys we’re hiring these days are savvier with technology,” Chief Deputy Stephen Engolio said. “They grew up around computers, and we will never catch up with them.”

Stassi credits the tax exemption’s expiration, along with a solid working relationship with Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, for the ability to upgrade the sheriff’s office.

“We don’t fight,” he said. “We work for the overall good of the people.”

Stassi said he has no major plans for his inauguration, which will likely take place June 30.

“I’m not looking for a big production,” he said. “It’s about the work, not about me.”