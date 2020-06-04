The DeRidder Police Department (DRPD) has released new information in regards to the recent break-in at the Animal Control building.

According to a recent release from the DRPD, new evidence suggests that the crime against the Animal Control office was of a personal nature. It has been reported that the phrase “you killed my dog” was written on a whiteboard inside the building. The DRPD expressed that the person or persons responsible may have stolen the computer and security cameras to avoid having their identity revealed.

It was reported that both the dog food and food being stored for the elderly was contaminated by some sort of fuel. The storage shelves that held the food were also found completely destroyed.

In the release, the DRPD provided clarification about the food storage and expressed their gratitude to local organizations that helped replace the food that was destroyed.

The release stated: “The elderly food supplies that were ruined were non-perishables, mostly canned goods, as well as toiletries. The supplies are stored separately from the animal food, inside the climate-controlled building. Sgt. Richard Muro is the city’s animal control officer. Because of the nature of his work within the community, he often comes in contact with residents in need.”

“Sgt. Muro provides a valuable elderly-check service and out of convenience, the supplies are stored at the work center where they are readily available for him to distribute. Thanks to the generosity of Brookshire Brothers, these elderly supplies will soon be replenished.

Donations are from Brookshire Brothers’ Brown Bags of Hope program, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office elderly assistance program, God’s Food Box, Soul Soup and others.

We have also received offers to replace the animal food that was ruined, and the department is working to establish an account at a local business to help on an ongoing basis.”

People with information related to the break-in are asked to contact the DeRidder Police Department at 337-462-8911.