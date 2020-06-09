The Louisiana Department of Health is offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Beauregard Parish at multiple locations in Beauregard Parish this month.

State officials have partnered with the Louisiana National Guard to conduct the testing. It’s open for any resident 18 years of age and older with valid identification. You do not have to have symptoms or a referral from a doctor.

Once on-site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, an ID check and the self-administered test.

Walk-up testing is not preferred due to safety concerns, but walk-ups will not be turned away.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on-site while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Once received, the Office of Public Health will contact those who were tested to communicate their results and share any necessary information.

While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.

SCHEDULE:

(Testing times will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 10 — BeauCARE parking lot, DeRidder, 628 High School Drive

Thursday, June 11 — BeauCARE parking lot, DeRidder, 628 High School Drive

Friday, June 12 — BeauCARE parking lot, DeRidder, 628 High School Drive

Wednesday, June 17 — BeauCARE parking lot, DeRidder, 628 High School Drive

Friday, June 19 — BeauCARE parking lot, DeRidder, 628 High School Drive

Wednesday, June 24 — South Beauregard Upper Elementary School, 12378 Hwy. 171

Thursday, June 25 — BeauCARE, DeRidder, 628 High School Drive

Friday, June 26 — Merryville Pavilion, 601 Hennigan Street

Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Office of Public Health regional medical director for the five-parish region, said the state’s testing partnership with local parish governments and the Louisiana National Guard greatly increases the testing opportunity for residents.

“Several hospitals and other community testing sites in our region have offered COVID-19 tests that have helped us to understand the prevalence of the coronavirus in our region,” she said. “We are now working to increase the number of test sites, to bring the sites closer to where people live, shop and visit during a typical day, and serve those communities that may have been underserved or could not access a central test site.”

For more information, call the Beauregard Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 337-460-5447.