Summer Art Camp at the Depot Gallery of the River Region Art Association begins June 15. The seven-week camp runs through the end of July.

Parents can register their children now for this creative camp. The Depot Gallery is approved by OpenSafely (state of Louisiana directives for a safe business place). Visit the website at riverregionartassociation.org and click on "Summer Art Program" to download a schedule of activities, registration form and the safety procedures in place for the camp.

Classes are 9 a.m. to noon for the children ages 6 to 11. Afternoon classes are 1 to 4 p.m. for students ages 12 to 15 years old.

Instructors are providing a variety of creative opportunities. Some of the titles of classes are: Colorful Characters, Abstract Painting and Drawing, Paint the Beach, Images of Summer, Fused Glass Jewelry Making, Alternative Bookmaking, Under the Sea, Wild About Art, Mixing it Up and Kaleidoscope!

The fee is $100 a child. Parents are asked to supply their child with a snack and a mask for safety. Staff will wear masks as as part of the safety procedures. Small bottles of water will be available for students. All materials will be sanitized and placed in a box for use each day. Students will not share materials.

Sign up or call the camp director at 504-452-2616 to enroll. On the first day of camp, parents and others delivering children are invited to have coffee and a donut with the staff.