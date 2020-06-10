“This certain hope of being saved is a strong and trustworthy anchor for our souls, connecting us with God himself behind the sacred curtains of heaven.”

Life has it shares of ups and downs. The past four months have tested even the most faithful. No matter where you turn, negativity seems to follow. With each passing day, many have begun to lose hope. As I sought the Lord in prayer for answers, suddenly it occurred to me to lose something means you once possessed it. What is needed now is to help you find it once again.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

On a shelf next to my desk sits a plaque that reads: Hope Anchors the Soul.

Question: Where have you set down your anchor, and in whom have you placed your hope?”

First we must understand the purpose of an anchor. An anchor is used to prevent that which it is connected to from drifting due to wind and currents. Wind has the ability to knock you off your feet while a current can pull you up and under the water. If caught unprepared trouble is sure to follow.

In recent weeks, have you not felt as if you were in a personal storm, where confusion was all around and answers slow to come? Truth been told I felt that way when the COVID-19 pandemic had all but stop life to a complete halt? Then here comes unrest and discord due to hate. And next a tropical storm that threatens to engulf the habitants of the land with nature’s fury. Always remember the word of God is our anchor.

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. ...”

As we begin to live life forward once again, question for many is where we go from here. Firmly place your faith in Christ for it is where hope shall begin. For it is written: “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.”

Faith in the Lord is essential when experiencing personal triumphs over the enemy's snares.

Each time a challenge beyond our control presents itself, we come to a crossroad where a choice is made. Do you and I stand by faith or fold under pressure of life?

Often obstacles are designed specifically to strengthen us spiritually. God allows His children to encounter unforeseen circumstances such as pandemics, chaos in the land and storms to edify and mature us in our faith. Meditating on the word of God even if for 15 minutes daily will equip and strengthen you for that which is to come.

“Because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything. If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you. But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind.”

To live at peace within self regardless what is going on around us; you and I must be firmly anchored in the lord. You may ask how you begin. First a relationship must be established with the son of God, allow me to extend an invitation to experience his wonderful love and all that it brings with it. By your own free will, you accept Christ as lord and savior.

Please repeat this prayer: “Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Go in peace.

