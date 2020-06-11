The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) passed a notice of intent (NOI) that will allow persons requiring a basic hunting license 16 and older to earn their hunter education certification completely online during its monthly meeting Thursday, June 4, in Baton Rouge.

The proposed change is still making its way through the rule-making process, and the planned implementation date is currently January 2021.

A student would still have to take a field day if they take the online course now, since the rule change has not yet been finalized.

There will be a period of public input for those that would like to provide comment on this change.

Traditional classroom courses and the online course with a field day will still be available for all students preferring these formats, and the only options available for those ages 10-15.

For more information on the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) hunter education program, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-and-trapper-education.