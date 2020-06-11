Ascension Parish officials are reminding everyone today that even though the state has entered Phase II of reopening, social distancing is still required at all Council and Committee meetings.

The Ascension Parish Courthouse in Gonzales, which will hold the Strategic Planning and East Ascension Drainage Board meeting tonight, has been approved for 64 audience members, in addition to Council members and staff. To accommodate larger groups, the Parish has installed audio speakers in the lobby so attendees can hear the discussions. Television monitors are also planned for the lobby.

“My administration has made openness and transparency one of its hallmarks,” said President Clint Cointment. “I encourage everyone to attend meetings and stay informed, but let’s also stay safe while his pandemic is still going on.”

Anyone wishing to speak on a topic will be heard, but the audience limit must be maintained. Face masks or face coverings are required for anyone entering the building.

All Council and committee meetings are broadcast live on Ascension21, which is available on EATEL and Cox cable. They are also streamed live on the parish YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ascensionparish