Diplomas were officially conferred on May 16 for the 2020 graduating class of the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA), a prestigious residential public high school located in Natchitoches for academically advanced students.

Two recent graduates are from Iberville Parish and have announced their future plans following the extended College Decision Day of June 1. They are Tyler Foster and Lucas Sanchez.Foster, of White Castle, will attend the University of Louisiana at Monroe.Sanchez, of Plaquemine, will study Petroleum Engineering at Louisiana State University.Like many institutions across the country, LSMSA was unable to hold a Commencement Ceremony in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, diplomas were conferred so that students may receive their transcripts and college credit.The Class of 2020 will be honored at a Senior Recognition Ceremony and Commencement Ceremony during a one-day, in-person celebration tentatively scheduled for Sunday, August 9, 2020. Details are available at www.LSMSA.edu.