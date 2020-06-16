Staff Report

Tuesday

Jun 16, 2020 at 10:43 AM


The Vernon Parish Library has kicked off its annual Summer Reading Program. 

The Summer Reading Program allows young readers to grow through reading while having fun. 

These young readers have a wide variety of resources to read from (Vernon Parish Library, OverDrive,Tumblebooks, Hoopla, etc.). 

Although the program is a little different this year due to COVID-19, the staff is going above and beyond to dress the part for the 2020 theme “Reading is a Breeze”. 

We are encouraging children and teens in the community to come sign up and enjoy a good read! 

The program will last through the summer until July 29, 2020. 

For any questions or concerns, please contact the Vernon Parish Library at (337)239-2027, visit the webpage at www.youseemore.com/VernonParish/, or follow on Facebook.