The Vernon Parish Library has kicked off its annual Summer Reading Program.

The Summer Reading Program allows young readers to grow through reading while having fun.

These young readers have a wide variety of resources to read from (Vernon Parish Library, OverDrive,Tumblebooks, Hoopla, etc.).

Although the program is a little different this year due to COVID-19, the staff is going above and beyond to dress the part for the 2020 theme “Reading is a Breeze”.

We are encouraging children and teens in the community to come sign up and enjoy a good read!

The program will last through the summer until July 29, 2020.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the Vernon Parish Library at (337)239-2027, visit the webpage at www.youseemore.com/VernonParish/, or follow on Facebook.