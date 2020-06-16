Louisiana coronavirus hospitalizations rose for the third straight day today, reversing a three-week trend of declines.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 20 more hospitalizations today, the largest increase since 34 on May 25.

Hospitalizations are considered a key metric on the trajectory of the virus, which has been on the rise in some regions like Acadiana and Monroe. One more patient needed a ventilator Tuesday for a total of 77.

The state also reported 534 new cases Tuesday, though the agency said 148 of those were part of a backlog dating back to mid-April. Louisiana's total number of cases stands at 47,706.

Twenty-four more deaths were also reported Tuesday compared to five reported on Monday.

Louisiana's death toll is 2,932.

The state is in the middle of Gov. John Bel Edwards' 21-day Phase 2 reopening order that began June 5.