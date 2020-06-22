Last week, the Wombats won five more matchups. That improved their winning streak to 11 games.

The Gauthier & Amedee Wombats just keep on rolling.

Last week, the Wombats won five more matchups. That improved their winning streak to 11 games.

Gauthier & Amedee began last week with a contest against the Walker Wildcats on Tuesday evening. Pitching dominated the game. Runs were at a premium, but the Wombats did just enough to win.

In the bottom of the first inning, Dutchtown alum Brayden Caskey led off with a single. He eventually came around to score on a sac fly by Will Delaune.

The Wombats' 1-0 lead lasted all the way until the top of the sixth. Walker strung together four straight singles. They were able to score one run to tie the contest.

The game had to go to an extra inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Delaune was hit by a pitch, and St. Amant's Reese Lipoma walked.

That's when East Ascension alum Blaise Foote provided the late-game heroics. Foote blasted a three-run walk-off home run that locked up a 4-1 victory for the Wombats.

Gauthier & Amedee won, despite being held to just five hits for the game. St. Amant's Slade Zeppuhar had two of those hits as he went 2-4.

Foote was 1-3 with the home run and three RBIs. He also threw two complete innings. He surrendered just one hit, and he struck out four.

St. Amant's Trey Webb threw four complete innings, surrendering just one run on four hits. He struck out seven.

On Friday morning, things came much easier for Gauthier & Amedee. They blanked the Shop Rite Millers, 8-0.

They were only up 3-0 heading into the the fifth inning, but that's when they exploded for five runs to take command of the game.

Delaune was 2-3 with an RBI, and Lipoma was 1-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs.

From the mound, St. Amant's Teddy Webb was superb as he pitched five complete innings in which he surrendered just one hit and struck out nine batters.

That evening, the Wombats were back in action against Athletics Black 18, and they fell into a hole early. The Athletics took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

In the top of the second, East Ascension alum Grant Griffin led off with a triple, and he eventually scored on a Trey Webb sac fly to get the Wombats within 3-1.

But the Athletics added another run in the bottom of the frame to regain a three-run advantage.

In the top of the third, Zeppuhar led off with a walk, Lipoma doubled and Foote walked to load the bases. A sac fly by Griffin scored Zeppuhar to cut the deficit to 4-2.

But once again, the Athletics responded in the bottom of the inning. They scored another run to make it 5-2.

They did not score again. From there, it was all Wombats.

In the top of the sixth, Caskey led off with a single, and Zeppuhar followed with a single of his own. Lipoma then drove in Caskey, and Delaune drove in Zeppuhar. Lipoma scored on a throwing error to tie the game.

Griffin then came up with an RBI double to give the Wombats their first lead.

Finally, to end the inning, St. Amant's Blake Rambin drove in Griffin to give the Wombats a 7-5 advantage. They eventually won the game by that same score.

In the win, Griffin was 2-3 with two RBIs. Lipoma was 2-3 with an RBI, and Delaune was 2-4 with two RBIs.

Dutchtown's Will Dotter came in, in relief and threw four complete innings in which he gave up just three hits and no runs.

On Saturday, the Wombats crushed Banditos Texas, 10-2. Tyler Theriot threw five complete innings and surrendered just three hits and no earned runs.

They wrapped up the week on Sunday with a 9-0 blanking of United 16. Dutchtown's Brock Barthelemy threw five complete innings, giving up just two hits and striking out 11.

That victory improved the Wombats' record to 12-1-1.