A typical June evening at any park operated through the Iberville Parks & Recreation District normally projects the classic image of summer activities.

Parents, grandparents and others seated in the bleachers or on lawn chairs alongside the field loudly root for the kids during baseball and softball games that last well past dark. It’s an image seen in all parts of Iberville Parish.

Unfortunately, summer of 2020 is anything but typical.

Phase 2 restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic opened the gates to some activities, while others remain sidelined.

It’s not to suggest that the park empty, IPRD Director Marvin Price said.

“Everyone is using the parks to the full limits – basketball courts, tennis court, playgrounds, splash pads … everything,” he said.

Other activities have been canceled for the summer, including baseball, track and volleyball.

IPRD officials have spent the summer working on park maintenance. As for the sporting events, it’s

anybody’s guess when those activities will return.

“Uncertainty is our biggest problem,” said Price, who has served at the helm since Mike Markins retired at the end of 2019. “Going forward, it’s too early to tell what we will do with any programs.”

Price said he has been in contact with coaches from USA Football and USA Track and Field on ways to resume a semblance of normal activities and how to implement different methods of sanitation.

The unpredictable direction of the coronavirus has made it difficult to move past the planning state on future sporting events.

In fact, Price does not foresee a return to sporting activities within the next few months.

“In the fall, we do soccer, flag football and tackle football – all contact sports,” he said. “It’s even difficult with volleyball, the least of the contact sports, all because it’s played inside.”

Not all local youth have remained idle during the pandemic.

Many have headed into competition with area AAU basketball programs or travel baseball and softball teams.

The programs are too risky for a publicly funded recreation district, Price said.

“Kids who are playing right now in those sports are signing injury waivers,” he said. “You could sign 10 waivers with us, but if a kid got sick or – God forbid – dies, the liability issues would really hurt us.”

It doesn’t stop the flood of phone calls, Price said.

“I get the calls around the clock from parents who ask when or if a sport will resume,” he said. “We’re looking at this all from a safety standpoint. In the end, our number one priority has to always be about the safety and wellbeing of the kids and parents.”