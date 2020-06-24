Additional pay that went to school board employees did not come from overtime and was used to compensate workers who assisted with a meal program for children at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Iberville Parish School Board Superintendent Dr. Arthur Joffrion.

Joffrion made his comments in response to a segment from a Baton Rouge TV station that alleged more than $300,000 in overtime pay went to school board workers.

WBRZ obtained the documents through a public records request, but the report said the records only listed names of the employees and not the amount they were compensated.

“We did pay employees, but the majority of that pay went to feeding the children,” Joffrion told Post/South on Tuesday.

Joffrion did not respond to the station’s request for a Zoom interview. He said he called the station back and left a message, but the station did not report it.

The food service during the quarantine was coordinated in response to a recommendation from Gov. John Bel Edwards to provide meals for children after schools statewide were closed as part of an executive order he issued March 13.

A total of 438 workers were paid to handle the work. "The employees received a flat rate per hour to prepare, pack and deliver meals to students,” Joffrion said.

“We made a decision to feed kids, and the only way we would have been able to do it is to pay them for their work,” he said. “Some were able to do it and others weren’t and we had to do something to recognize those who could.

“It’s not immoral, unethical or illegal what we did,” Joffrion said. “This money was not overtime – it was additional compensation … very few people receive overtime in our school system.”

The School Board has a policy recommended by Forethought, a consulting company that works with school districts across Louisiana on policy changes, Joffrion said.

Forethought sends recommendations to the districts, and sent one regarding policy, which will go before the full board next month.

“In the policy, it specifically states what we should do in a pandemic, should the situation arise again,” he said. “We’re getting money back in the form of grants and CARES Act funds.”