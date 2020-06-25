The DeRidder Police Department issued the following release regarding new officers on Wednesday:

Chief Richard would like to introduce new Police Officers of DeRidder PD.

Kylie Harlow was sworn in as a Police Officer in March and she will be starting the Academy in August. Her background is in the medical field as an EMT. You may have already seen her as she has been training with Officers while she is awaiting the Academy.

Marlon Holmes was sworn in as a Police Officer today and will go to the Academy with Officer Harlow in August. He has been in Corrections for the past year and served six years in the Army National Guard, serving one tour in Iraq.

Ryan Cole and Cameron Smith were also sworn in as Police Officers today and will begin the Field Training Program immediately since they are already POST Certified.

Officer Cole has four years’ experience in Corrections and Officer Smith has six years as a Patrol Deputy.

We welcome them and we are proud these new Officers chose to serve the City of DeRidder with us.