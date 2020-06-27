The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Nolan Wilder, of Anacoco. Wilder, 28, allegedly stole a Hearse from Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville. Nolan was arrested on June 24th after an investigation into the incident was launched on June 19th.

Detectives interviewed Wilder, who allegedly admitted to committing the theft. According to the VPSO, Wilder told detectives that he took the Hearse, drove it to Texas, and eventually abandoned it in Anacoco. The VPSO also stated that Wilder admitted to removing decorative items from the vehicle so it couldn’t be identified as easily.

He was charged with one count of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of criminal damage to property, and one count of criminal trespassing. His bond has been set at $37,000. Wilder remains in the VPSO jail.