The City of DeRidder has added a link to its website pointing small business owners to more information on the Louisiana Main Street Recovery Fund for small businesses suffering the impacts of COVID-19.

The program will be administered through the Office of the State Treasurer. The application process and the full details have not been announced. State officials have said that will come on or before July 1.

Act 311 directed $300 million of the CARES Act funds to the Louisiana Main Street Recovery Fund to provide economic support to eligible Louisiana businesses for costs incurred in connection with COVID-19.

Business owners can find links to some preliminary information at cityofderidder.org. Under the “Business” section, look for “COVID Small Business.”