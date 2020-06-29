Beginning July 2, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over traffic safety campaign.

Citizens can expect to see additional patrol deputies until July 6 in an effort to detect, stop and arrest, impaired drivers. Deputies will also continue their efforts in conducting traffic enforcement activities to promote safe and attentive driving.

Every year, during the July 4th holiday, there is a higher likelihood of impaired drivers on the roadway. This increases the potential for alcohol related crashes involving serious injury or death.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to wish everyone a Happy Fourth of July and a reminder that if you plan on drinking please be responsible and find a sober ride home.