Bridget Hanna, Clerk of Court for Ascension Parish, announced this week the dates for qualifying as a candidate for the Nov. 3 election. Qualifying will be July 22-24, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Clerk’s Office, 815 E. Worthey St., Gonzales, or at 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville.

Qualifying will be held for the following offices: 23rd Judicial District Judges, 23rd Judicial District Attorney, Justices of the Peace, Constables, Mayor, City of Donaldsonville, Council Members, City of Donaldsonville, Mayor, City of Gonzales, Chief of Police, City of Gonzales, and Council Members, City of Gonzales.

The cost for qualifying for each office is listed on the Clerk’s website at www.ascensionclerk.com . Fees are payable in cash, cashier’s check, or money order to the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.

The primary election is scheduled for Nov. 3, and the general election is scheduled for Dec. 5. Any questions concerning this election should be directed to the Clerk’s Office at 473-9866 or 621-8400, ext. 223.