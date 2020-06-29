Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced Roddy Road between Black Bayou Road and Cannon Road will be closed beginning Monday, July 6, as part of the Move Ascension Transportation Initiative.

There will be intermittent road closures on Roddy Road at the Black Bayou Bridge. It is necessary to remove the remaining tree stumps on the property adjacent to the north side of Black Bayou, and will be in place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Traffic can detour on She-Lee Drive to the east or Oneal Road to the west. Work is weather dependent but is expected to be complete by Friday, July 10.



To learn more about this and other Move Ascension projects, visit www.MoveAscension.com.