“Whoever dwells in the shelter of the most high will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’”

In the books of Psalms, there are 150 books that relate to feelings and relationships with God. In one way or another, our own experiences parallel those of that time.

During my daily devotion, I would read each book by personalizing the narrative, while listening for the Lord’s responses to my questions. My view on life's circumstances would then take on a new perspective.

The Bible holds the keys and unlocks the doors to all of life challenges that are often overlooked. There is vital information and revelation pertaining to you and me in the scriptures. It is important as we study the word of God to be receptive to the Holy Spirit. He will always be our guide which leads to understanding.

On many occasions I have found myself drawn to Psalms 91. The account of event begins with David pouring his feelings out to God, declaring his confidence in his faithfulness. He speaks of finding rest in God from the challenges that plague him.

In recent months, have you found the rest needed to overcome the pandemic and all that accompanied it? Rest is commanded by God and intended to reawaken our faith, especially during times of trouble.

When you and I emerge refreshed with level thinking and renewed purpose in life, there nothing we cannot do. You and I are to continuously seek this peace no matter what comes our way.

“But those who wait for the Lord [who expect, look for, and hope in Him] Will gain new strength and renew their power; They will lift up their wings [and rise up close to God] like eagles [rising toward the sun]; They will run and not become weary, They will walk and not grow tired.”

Now there are those who may say God does not hear me in times of trouble. Do not believe the lie of the enemy. Just because you experience trials and tribulation do not mean he does not care. This is far from the truth.

“Do you now believe?” Jesus replied. “A time is coming and in fact has come when you will be scattered, each to your own home. You will leave me all alone. Yet I am not alone, for my Father is with me.

“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

Allow me to share with three characteristics of God we are first to remember.

He is our protector.

He is an impenetrable force.

We should be certain of God’s credibility.

His promises are to be fully trusted.

As we continue on in Psalms 91 there is mentioned of a fowler’s snare which is a bird hunter’s trap. Satan desires nothing more than to destroy all God deems valuable, that is you and me. There is unbridled chaos on a continual basis throughout the land, where right is wrong and wrong is call right. This is a snare that can cause one to lose focus on what truly matters. Keep your eyes on the Lord and make him your refuge. Here is where your safety lays.

“But my eyes are fixed on you, Sovereign Lord; in you I take refuge—do not give me over to death. Keep me safe from the traps set by evildoers, from the snares they have laid for me. Let the wicked fall into their own nets, while I pass by in safety.”

Like a mother eagle hovering above its nest, while protecting the fragile life of her young under her wings; the Lord gathers you and me together for protection. He longs to keep you and I safe like a fortified wall would do, preventing the enemy's attacks from finding their mark.

Fear not what happens in government or the world. Remember who on the throne, our one and only true living God. And who has been given all authority in Heaven, on earth and even below. Christ Jesus.

“No weapon that is fashioned against you shall succeed, and you shall refute every tongue that rises against you in judgment. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD and their vindication from me, declares the LORD.”

You may say what about those who seemingly turned away from God. Pray.

There are times when those around us who do not walk with the Lord appear to be blessed. Remain focus on the bigger picture and pray that they, too, come to repentance before too late. God will cut down those who do wicked things.

“The way of the Lord is a stronghold to the upright, But it is ruin to those who do evil.”

It matters not what sort of destruction comes upon this earth or what goes on around you; the enemy's arsenal cannot stand up against you for the Lord always protects his own.

“Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him.”

Are you prepared for what is to come? If Christ returned today, would you be ready?

If you are unsure whether you’re standing with Christ Jesus and are ready to establish a relationship with the son of God, allow me to extend an invitation to experience his wonderful love and all that it brings with it. By your own free will, you accept Christ as lord and savior.

Please repeat this prayer: “Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Always remember out of obedience blessings will always flow.

Until next time be blessed and go in peace. Shalom.

Bible references: Psalms 91:1-2 NIV; Isaiah 40:31; John 16:31-33 NIV; Psalm 141:8-10; Isaiah 54:17 ESV; Proverbs 10:29 AMP; James 1:12. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

