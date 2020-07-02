The BPSO released the following statement on their official Facebook Page on Wednesday, July 1:

“Sheriff Mark Herford is excited to announce that BPSO is now functioning fully at our substation in Ragley. The substation is now operating with 14 deputies. The station has two dedicated detectives, Det. Derek Smith and Det. Mark Cormier, one station commander Deputy Randall Anderson and an assistant commander Deputy Aaron Anderson, one civil deputy Carey Barr, and six patrol deputies who will be split up in four shifts who report to and work from the substation as their base of operations. Sheriff Herford has made a commitment to have more deputies patrolling more area to better serve our communities and it starts day one for Beauregard Parish. The deputies at the substation are encouraging the community to come visit the office to get to know the deputies working in your area and how they plan to better serve your community, or to just see inside to say hello and see firsthand how BPSO is growing and better serving you. Plans for our Westside substation are currently in the works and plans for our Eastside substation are developing.“