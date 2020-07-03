It's uncertain whether the season will be delayed, whether there be no crowds at the games or whether the crowd will be limited. However, one thing we do know is how the upcoming schedules look for teams across the state.

We still don’t know exactly how high-school football will look this upcoming season.

Ascension Catholic went undefeated during the regular season and won the District 7-1A championship in 2019. They went on to reach the state quarterfinals, before losing to Southern Lab.

In 2020, the Bulldogs are scheduled to open the season on the road against 2A St. Thomas Aquinas on Sept. 4. They’ll have other tough non-district games at home against Central Catholic on Oct. 2 and 3A Erath on Oct. 16.

Their district opener will be at home against White Castle on Oct. 8.

They’ll face parish rival Ascension Christian on the road on Oct. 29, and their season finale we be at home against St. John on Nov. 6.

Ascension Christian will be trying to rebound after finishing 2019 with a 3-7 record.

The Lions will open the season with two straight home games against Centerville and Ben Franklin. In week three, they’ll travel to Houma Christian.

The Lions beat both Ben Franklin and Houma Christian last year.

On Oct. 23, they’ll face White Castle on the road, and the next week, they’ll host parish rival Ascension Catholic.

The Donaldsonville Tigers had a nice season in 2019. They went 7-3, which included a 3-2 run in District 9-3A. They hosted a playoff game, but they were bounced in the first round.

The Tigers will try to avenge a 20-0 loss to Assumption from 2019, as they host the Mustangs in the season opener on Sept. 4.

Other non-district games will be against Port Allen, Broadmoor, White Castle and Woodlawn.

Donaldsonville will host their district opener against E.D. White on Oct. 9. The next week, they’ll face archrival St. James at home. The Wildcats are the defending Class 3A state champions.

The Tigers will close the season with a road game against Berwick on Nov. 6.

Dutchtown also went 7-3 and hosted a playoff game in 2019, but like Donaldsonville, they were upset in the opening round.

The Griffins will open 2020 with two home games against Northshore and Eleanor McMain. Their other non-district matchups will be a road game against Covington and home matchups against Vandebilt Catholic and Rayne.

Their District 5-5A opener will be against Woodlawn on Oct. 9. The next week, they’ll be hosting parish foe East Ascension, who they lost to last season by a score of 29-24.

The Griffins will close the year with home games against St. Amant and Catholic.

In 2019, East Ascension went 8-2 and reached the second round of the playoffs, before getting upset by Ruston.

This season, the Spartans will be on the road facing Zachary in the Sept. 4 season opener. East Ascension beat the Broncos in a 40-31 thriller last season.

The next week, they’ll be at home trying to avenge a 41-23 loss they suffered last season against Haughton.

Their other non-district games will be at home against Northwest and St. Charles and on the road against Warren Easton.

The Spartans’ district opener will be home against Catholic on Oct. 9.

They’ll close the season on the road against archrival St. Amant. They beat the Gators, 34-7, last season.

St. Amant is looking for a turnaround as they finished at just 5-5 last season. They ended up missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

The Gators will open the season with three straight home games against George Washington Carver, East Jefferson and Denham Springs.

They’ll open district with a road game against McKinley on Oct. 9.

The Gators finish the year with back-to-back parish clashes as they visit Dutchtown on Oct. 30, and then host East Ascension on Nov. 6.