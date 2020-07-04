Rick Erpelding announces his campaign for the Democratic State Central Committee (DSCC) District 30B.

“I am excited for the opportunity to represent the Democrats of District 30 on the state Central Committee to bring a voice and vision for moving our party forward,” he said.

Erpelding is a twenty-eight year resident of Beauregard Parish. He is a Staff Representative for the United Steel Workers International Union (USW).

He spent ten years in the military, including four years in the US Army which brought him to the area through Fort Polk. He also served six years in the Army National Guard.

He met his wife Lynn (Wiggins) while at Fort Polk and established his life here. He has been active in the community, serving as as past president of BeauCare and the Beauregard United Soccer Association (BUSA). He and Lynn are practicing Christians and active members of First United Methodist Church in DeRidder.

He also has served on the Beauregard Democratic Parish Executive Committee, is a past member of the Workforce Development Board, and is the past president of the United Steel Workers Local 1226.

Democrats voting in the presidential primary on July 11 will also be voting for their representative on the Democratic State Central Committee. Early voting is June 20 - July 4.

“I ask the Democrats in District 30 (Beauregard and Vernon parishes) to support my campaign, and I promise to bring enthusiasm and focus to our district and our state for our party,” he concluded.

“In unity, there is strength. I thank you for voting Rick Erpelding, #34, for DSCC.”