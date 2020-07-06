Ascension Parish officials are notifying everyone to be prepared for heavy rains that are anticipated today and through the week

“I have instructed my staff to activate the Marvin Braud and Sorrento pumping stations” said Parish President Clint Cointment.

Cointment also noted that there is potential for flash flooding and urges residents in flood prone areas to take precautions.

“As soon as the threat of Tropical Storm Cristobal passed our staff immediately got to work and refilled all sea cans at all locations,” said Cointment.

Sandbags will be available at the following locations:

Butch Gore Park, Harry Savoy Rd, St. Amant 7th District Fire Dept. Roddy Rd, Gonzales Fire Station #1 Hwy 61, Gonzales Prairieville Fire Dept. Hwy 73 @ Miller Rd, Prairieville Jackie Roberson Park, Coco Rd, Geismar 5th Ward Fire Dept. Hwy 22 @ Astroland Subd., Darrow Stevens Park, Cannon Rd, St. Amant DPW West, 725 Church Street - Donaldsonville