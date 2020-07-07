Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to Central Primary School the week of July 13.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to find their “inner inventor” by learning the process of innovation.

In the unprecedented times we’re all experiencing, these lessons are even more valuable.

Camp is daily from 9 a.m.to 3:3- p.m. The cost is $235. Parents can register at https://www.invent.org/programs/camp-invention.

Camp Invention knows and appreciates the importance of social distancing recommendations and will continue to adjust its in-person programs to comply with best practice safety measures to ensure the health of our campers, teachers, families and communities. These precautions may include daily monitoring of temperatures for all children and Program Team Members; social distancing within classrooms; increased sanitation practices within the building and scheduled hygiene checks; and smaller student groups with staggered lunch schedules. Programs will follow all state and regional COVID-19 guidelines.

Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship — in a fun and engaging environment.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s most world-changing inventors — the NIHF Hall of Famers. This year’s Elevate curriculum features several video challenges from these Inductees encouraging children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness. These hands-on activities include:

Camp Invention Flight Lab: Imaginations soar as children learn about flight with gliders, rockets, heliballs and hand-copters. They build a cityscape from upcycled materials, navigate planes through a storm and take apart a robot.

Design Thinking Project: Campers learn the value of their creativity as they bring their biggest ideas to life. To become successful innovators, they create sketches, build prototypes, design logos and find out how to pitch their invention while protecting their intellectual property.

Rescue Squad: Using teamwork and problem-solving skills, children protect the Earth’s ecosystems. Inspiring activities include creating pods to compete in zipline races, exploring energy conservation, eliminating pollution and helping wildlife in habitats across the country.

Camp Invention Champions: As they discover the unseen inventors behind their favorite sports, campers apply their own ingenuity. They trade inventor playing cards, create and play their own high-energy hover-ball games, and design and build the ultimate sports complex.

At the end of the program, each camper will bring home a robot! Learn more about this year’s all-new curriculum.

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,800 schools and districts across the nation. For additional information or to find a camp near you, visit invent.org/camp.