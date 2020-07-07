Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has announced that the Parish is assisting East Baton Rouge in providing a site to test for COVID-19. Lamar Dixon Expo Center at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, will again be open to the public in a site that is operated by the Louisiana National Guard and supported by LDH, GOHSEP, HHS, APOHSEP and APSO.

“We are very pleased to partner with EBR and the State to make these tests available,” Cointment said. “We have to defeat this disease to get our economy back on track, and testing is one big way to accomplish this.”

The Lamar-Dixon testing site will remain open 7 days a week through Saturday, July 18. Testing hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The tests are free, but people seeking tests must provide a telephone number or an email address. An ID is not required. Registration also is not required, but is encouraged to speed up the process. Those who preregister at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com and have a QRCode either on their phones or printed from the registration site will be escorted to the express line. People can also view their test results by scanning the QR code on the eTrueNorth patient portal. There is no phone number to call for results. Results will only be provided by email and online via the portal. Tests will be processed by *eTrueNorth, which states that results should be available in 3 to 5 days.

Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 will be contacted by contact tracers calling from (877) 766-2130, please save this number in your phone. During that call, you can be connected to resources that are available to help you safely quarantine.

As before, testing will be conducted as a drive-thru test site. Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars. There will be separate lines for those who have pre-registered and for those who must register on-site. The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

This test is available for all Louisiana residents ages 5 and over, but those under the age of 16 must have a guardian present.