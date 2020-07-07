Khyleigh Caillier, an upcoming 4th grader at Anacoco Elementary, has been spreading her message of sprinkling kindness around the state. Caillier recently received the Mayor’s Medal from Mayor Allen.

Khyleigh wants to help inspire both old and young to get out and spread kindness like confetti.

Spreading kindness can be as simple as holding a door open for someone or giving them a smile as they pass by.

“Kindness goes a long way and with everything going on in the world today we need A LOT of kindness. If you have the ability to help, then you have the responsibility to help,” said Khyleigh.

So far Khyleigh has raised $130 and it went towards building her first food pantry and care packages.

Khyliegh asked for Mayor Allen’s support and a handwritten letter to help start a food pantry.

The city does not plan on starting on the project immediately due to the coronavirus pandemic but Mayor Allen plans on putting the first pantry in the MLK Center.

Khyleigh is set to talk to the Leesville City Council on July 13 with Mayor Allen.

She is hoping to talk to the Council about putting up her very first pantry at the MLK center, but also putting food pantries at surrounding schools during the pandemic so children who rely on school lunches can not go hungry.

Khyleigh is currently the outgoing queen for Miss Louisiana Elementary and holds the title of America’s Majestic Miss Louisiana.

Khyleigh has one sponsor in Lake Charles, Antoine’s Janitorial Services.

Currently, she is writing a letter to her principal at Anacoco Elementary with an idea for the upcoming school year if they return.