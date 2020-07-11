The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Second Harvest Food Bank will hold a contact-free, drive-through grocery box distribution event in DeRidder from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds at 506 West Drive.

The distribution is based on a first-come, first-serve basis, with food for 700 cars. No prior registration is required and no paperwork will be necessary. One set of groceries per vehicle will be placed inside your open trunk or back seat.

This is targeted toward A.L.I.C.E. community members. ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

For more information, visit unitedwayswla.org/food or call 337-433-1088.

Anyone interested in donating to the ALICE food fund can visit unitedwayswla.org/corona.