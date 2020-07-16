Neil Broussard was taken into custody on July 16. It was reported that Broussard was wanted on numerous charges including two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and kidnapping. The charges stem from a double homicide and kidnapping that took place early in the morning of July 15 in Westlake.

Broussard allegedly shot three victims, killing two of them while leaving the third hospitalized. It was also reported that Broussard had kidnapped a 14 year old juvenile female victim. The juvenile female victim was found safe later that morning in Ragley.

A multi-agency search for Broussard was conducted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeRidder Police Department, Lake Charles Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities formed a tight perimeter in the Ragley area and tirelessly searched the area for Broussard through the night. Helicopters were brought in to search the area thoroughly throughout the manhunt.

During a joint press conference on Thursday, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford, and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso commended all of the officers involved in the search that ended with Broussard’s arrest on Thursday morning.

It was also revealed during the press conference that Broussard was arrested after he walked into a store in the Ragley area where employees immediately identified him. According to Mancuso, the employees bravely evacuated the other customers and locked Broussard inside the store.

The store employees contacted the authorities, and nearby officers immediately arrived at the scene. Broussard surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. Mancuso and Herford commended the employees for their bravery.

Herford thanked the Ragley community for their vigilance and support throughout the search. He noted that there were many local residents who offered to bring food and water to the officers during their relentless search.

“I’d like to take a second to thank all of the deputies both Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as the many other agencies that volunteered to help us with this,” Herford said during the press conference.

“It’s been a long couple of days, and I think I can speak for Sheriff Mancuso as well as myself in saying that last night was a night full of worry and apprehension about what was going to happen. To say that we were able to take him into custody without incident speaks highly of the deputies involved. The immense pressure that was put on this person all day yesterday and all night last night is the reason he was willing to surrender himself.”

Mancuso gave insight into the extraordinary effort put in by all involved in the search for Broussard.

During the press conference Mancuso said: “I can tell the community here in Ragley that your Sheriff and I were concerned last night. We had probably 50-75 deputies out here during the day searching, but last night we had deputies here around the clock. We were worried about your safety, and that’s why we had deputies on every corner and every sector of this region so if you called 911 we were going to be there quickly. I feel like we did everything humanly possible between the two departments to try to get him yesterday and last night.”

Mancuso emphasized how hard deputies from both departments worked to ensure public safety. “They never gave up, and nor would they have ever given up,” he said. “We were going to make sure that we put pressure on this man to try to find him.”

The investigation into the double homicide is ongoing.